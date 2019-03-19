SPDR Global Dow ETF (DGT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.4127 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

NYSEARCA:DGT opened at $84.01 on Tuesday. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a 1 year low of $71.64 and a 1 year high of $87.41.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Company Profile

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

