SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.4764 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.
NYSEARCA ONEY opened at $69.15 on Tuesday. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a one year low of $59.15 and a one year high of $75.30.
