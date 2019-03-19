SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.4764 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

NYSEARCA ONEY opened at $69.15 on Tuesday. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a one year low of $59.15 and a one year high of $75.30.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/spdr-russell-1000-yield-focus-etf-oney-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-48.html.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.