SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (SPYX)

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.2707 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

NYSEARCA SPYX traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.68. The stock had a trading volume of 36,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,762. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $56.92 and a 12 month high of $71.57.

