SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (DWX) Position Reduced by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,682 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 800,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,351,000 after purchasing an additional 35,688 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 550,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,864,000 after acquiring an additional 11,751 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,969,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,309,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DWX opened at $38.28 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $33.89 and a 12 month high of $40.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.2104 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

