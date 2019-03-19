SPDR S&P Internet ETF (XWEB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:XWEB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0687 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P Internet ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of NYSEARCA XWEB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.66. 5,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,242. SPDR S&P Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $69.99 and a 12 month high of $100.51.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/spdr-sp-internet-etf-xweb-to-issue-dividend-increase-0-07-per-share.html.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.