Spire Inc (SR) Short Interest Update

Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 918,859 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the February 15th total of 1,887,871 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,373 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of SR opened at $80.72 on Tuesday. Spire has a 12 month low of $64.95 and a 12 month high of $81.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.22.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Spire had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Spire will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.5925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.71%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Spire from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter valued at $30,284,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,332,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,277,000 after acquiring an additional 295,292 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Spire by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,043,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,771,000 after acquiring an additional 192,450 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 430,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,894,000 after acquiring an additional 179,684 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,130,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,356,000 after acquiring an additional 119,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

