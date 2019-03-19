SPX Flow Inc (FLOW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.86.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SPX Flow from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd.

Get SPX Flow alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPX Flow in the 4th quarter valued at $18,742,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of SPX Flow by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,611,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,022,000 after buying an additional 588,652 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SPX Flow by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,024,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,291,000 after buying an additional 256,630 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SPX Flow by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,750,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,003,000 after buying an additional 198,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of SPX Flow by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 285,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after buying an additional 191,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLOW opened at $34.02 on Tuesday. SPX Flow has a 52-week low of $27.23 and a 52-week high of $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.18.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. SPX Flow had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $538.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SPX Flow will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Flow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.