Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 170.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,654 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $23,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 432.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.64. 40,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,984. The company has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.48. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $67.70 and a 1-year high of $82.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 30.64%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.50 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.55.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total transaction of $2,634,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 92,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total value of $6,875,673.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,553,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,469,499.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,856 shares of company stock worth $14,693,582 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

