Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stake in American Express (AXP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 80.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,175 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,878 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for approximately 0.5% of Squarepoint Ops LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.05% of American Express worth $41,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of American Express by 9,218.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,340,593 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 7,261,819 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 71.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,447,370 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,751,481,000 after buying an additional 6,861,701 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at about $532,450,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 9,700.1% in the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 4,829,970 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,285,000 after buying an additional 4,780,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Express by 20.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,393,693 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $680,864,000 after buying an additional 1,098,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Bank of America set a $108.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Express from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $118.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.66.

In related news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 2,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total value of $261,776.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,072.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,287,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.46. 33,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,042,472. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.05 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The company has a market cap of $95.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The payment services company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.06). American Express had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

