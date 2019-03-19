SRS Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP)

SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 851,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,660 shares during the quarter. Advance Auto Parts comprises approximately 4.2% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. SRS Investment Management LLC owned about 1.17% of Advance Auto Parts worth $134,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,109,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,634,000 after purchasing an additional 309,406 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3,610.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after purchasing an additional 67,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of AAP traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.52. The company had a trading volume of 431,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,302. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.15 and a twelve month high of $186.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.76.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “SRS Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/srs-investment-management-llc-grows-stake-in-advance-auto-parts-inc-aap.html.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.