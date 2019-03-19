SSE PLC/S (SSEZY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “SSE PLC is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company also stores and distributes natural gas and provides other energy-related services. It operates a telecommunications network that offers bandwidth and capacity to companies, public sector organizations, Internet service providers, and others. SSE PLC, formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc, is based in Perth, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SSEZY. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of SSE PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of SSE PLC/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SSE PLC/S in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SSE PLC/S currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

SSEZY opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.74. SSE PLC/S has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $19.66.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be given a $0.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. SSE PLC/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.10%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

