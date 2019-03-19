Standard Life Aberdeen plc Purchases 2,191,240 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,522,781 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,191,240 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 0.9% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.23% of Verizon Communications worth $508,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 303,821,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,221,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 303,821,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,221,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,224 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 276,264,842 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,749,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,733,981 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,829,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69,165,256 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,479,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $58.05 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $34.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.89 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.76.

In other Verizon Communications news, Director Lowell C. Mcadam sold 285,988 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $16,221,239.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 362,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,585,503.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $77,054.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,358.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

