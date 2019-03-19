Standard Life Aberdeen plc Takes $192,000 Position in Servicesource International Inc (SREV)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 177,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Servicesource International by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 29,383 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Servicesource International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 895,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 31,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Servicesource International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,225,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,893,000 after buying an additional 37,659 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Servicesource International during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Servicesource International by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 318,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SREV stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.99. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,762. Servicesource International Inc has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $4.47. The company has a market cap of $96.65 million, a P/E ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 1.75.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Servicesource International had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $61.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Servicesource International Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Walker acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 554,763 shares in the company, valued at $538,120.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Ferron acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Servicesource International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Servicesource International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Servicesource International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $1.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Servicesource International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.25.

Servicesource International Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc provides recurring revenue management, maintenance, support, and subscription for technology and technology-enabled healthcare and life sciences companies. The company's solutions include outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management, including the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

