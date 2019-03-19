Steelcase (SCS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.16-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $830-855 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $828.70 million.Steelcase also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $1.20-1.35 EPS.

Steelcase stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.29. Steelcase has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $19.35.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.30 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steelcase will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Steelcase from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.67.

In other news, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 40,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $704,829.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,817,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 68,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $1,193,707.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,776.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,105 shares of company stock worth $2,111,935 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as other products, including worktools.

