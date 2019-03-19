Stella-Jones Inc to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc (TSE:SJ) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Stella-Jones in a research report issued on Monday, March 18th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$432.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$417.40 million.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stella-Jones has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.29.

SJ stock opened at C$42.30 on Tuesday. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of C$37.40 and a 12-month high of C$48.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers and wholesalers for use in decks, fences, patios, and other outdoor applications; and industrial products, including bridge timbers and docks, foundation and marine pilings, highway guardrail posts, and panelized railway crossings; and construction timbers.

