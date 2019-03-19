Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 17,051 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,051 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.14% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $9,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,732,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 417,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,250,000 after acquiring an additional 265,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1,228.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 224,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,410,000 after acquiring an additional 207,866 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 737,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,892,000 after acquiring an additional 195,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,026,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,944,000 after acquiring an additional 143,209 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBB traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $114.34. The company had a trading volume of 17,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,656. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $89.01 and a 12-month high of $122.97.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

