Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 86.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in Cummins by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 23,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Cummins by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Cummins by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Tracy A. Embree sold 206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $30,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis M. Herman sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $63,500.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,129 shares of company stock worth $769,401. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $161.74. 171,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,599. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $124.40 and a one year high of $172.08. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.33). Cummins had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $148.40 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.07.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

