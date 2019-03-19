Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,151 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 242,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after acquiring an additional 58,895 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 27,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 779.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 90,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after acquiring an additional 80,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 106,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.74. The company had a trading volume of 274,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1-year low of $78.95 and a 1-year high of $116.49.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 336 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $29,645.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Everett Cunningham sold 3,892 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $337,864.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,724 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,363 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DGX. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Mizuho set a $106.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $91.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.24.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

