Strategy Asset Managers LLC Decreases Position in Moody’s Co. (MCO)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 44,146 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total value of $7,734,379.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MCO traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $187.98.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 268.11%. Moody’s’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.06%.

MCO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Moody’s from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Moody’s from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Moody’s to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Friday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.90.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

