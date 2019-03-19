Strategy Asset Managers LLC Grows Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 615.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 26,924 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and makes up about 1.7% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $7,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 8,309 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.13, for a total transaction of $2,119,875.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,839,137.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 4,808 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $1,226,184.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,732,054.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,684 shares of company stock worth $7,518,574. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.70. 31,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,562. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $208.62 and a 52-week high of $265.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Becton Dickinson and to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.75.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

