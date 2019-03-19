Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its stake in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in ABIOMED during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 304.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 319.0% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 1,187.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABMD shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. BidaskClub downgraded ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ABIOMED from $496.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.00.

Shares of ABMD stock traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $335.89. 5,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,577. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 137.13, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.37. ABIOMED, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.02 and a fifty-two week high of $459.75.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $200.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.16, for a total value of $7,203,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,408,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total value of $8,435,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,842 shares in the company, valued at $56,882,607.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,928 shares of company stock worth $26,515,812. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

