Strategy Asset Managers LLC Reduces Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,440 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 64.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.54 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.85.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 88,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total transaction of $9,555,016.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,962,772.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian T. Shea acquired 290 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $101.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,414.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,210 shares in the company, valued at $325,590.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 282,842 shares of company stock valued at $30,621,347 over the last 90 days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.29. 78,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52-week low of $93.71 and a 52-week high of $112.17. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Servcs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

