Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 454 Shares of CME Group Inc (CME)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 18,502.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,220,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133,266 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,906,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,856,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658,108 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,425,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,250,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,562,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,640 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 19,784.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,278,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $36,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 17,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $3,357,083.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,949 shares of company stock valued at $7,885,404 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.59. The stock had a trading volume of 18,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,807. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $153.90 and a 1-year high of $197.08. The company has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.31.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 45.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.99%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.00.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

