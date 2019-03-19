Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.69 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) will announce sales of $4.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.85 million and the lowest is $4.58 million. Strongbridge Biopharma reported sales of $3.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full year sales of $20.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.50 million to $21.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $37.00 million, with estimates ranging from $28.46 million to $48.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Strongbridge Biopharma.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $12.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

In other news, major shareholder Associates L.L.C. Cdk bought 146,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $585,868.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 848,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 549,000 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP boosted its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 937,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 514,054 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 74.9% during the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,179,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after buying an additional 505,014 shares in the last quarter. 22NW LP bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,812,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 324,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBBP traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $5.57. The stock had a trading volume of 995 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,074. Strongbridge Biopharma has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $288.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.22.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency in the United States and Canada.

