Stryker (SYK) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $215.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $200.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SYK. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Stryker to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stryker from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays set a $203.00 target price on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stryker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.46.

Stryker stock opened at $193.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Stryker has a 52-week low of $144.75 and a 52-week high of $194.80. The firm has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 29,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total value of $5,428,828.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,136.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $869,042.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,479 shares of company stock worth $11,901,269. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 218.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 12.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Stryker by 61.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Stryker by 1.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 17,102 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Stryker by 77.3% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

