Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Acquires 100,000 Shares of Nio Inc – (NIO)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NIO. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in NIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in NIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in NIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,743,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in NIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,470,000. 17.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIO alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NIO shares. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price objective on shares of NIO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.70 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. 86 Research assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.70 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.80 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

NIO traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.99. 26,149,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,133,304. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.59. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/summit-partners-public-asset-management-llc-acquires-100000-shares-of-nio-inc-nio.html.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.