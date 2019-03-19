Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 150,000 Docusign Inc (DOCU)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,000. Docusign makes up about 0.8% of Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Docusign at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at $462,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at $699,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Docusign by 529.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 306,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 257,600 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Docusign by 482.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the period. 53.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Keith J. Krach sold 51,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $2,096,953.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total transaction of $652,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 779,977 shares of company stock valued at $37,700,047.

Shares of DOCU traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.42. 36,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,452. Docusign Inc has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $68.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion and a PE ratio of -19.26.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Docusign had a negative return on equity of 97.06% and a negative net margin of 60.84%. The company had revenue of $199.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.63 million. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOCU. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Docusign from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Docusign from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Docusign in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based transaction products and services in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It serves large enterprises, sole proprietorships, small- to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals.

