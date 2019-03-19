Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 110,000 Strategic Education Inc (STRA)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 110,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,476,000. Strategic Education comprises 1.7% of Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRA traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.90. 516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,352. Strategic Education Inc has a 12-month low of $97.18 and a 12-month high of $154.89. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The health services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. Strategic Education had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $242.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Strategic Education Inc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

In other Strategic Education news, General Counsel Lizette Benedi Herraiz sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $279,798.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,900,229.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas J. Aprahamian sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $366,336.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,876.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,175 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.25.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University and Capella University that provide undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online.

