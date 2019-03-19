Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Receives $49.91 Average PT from Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.91.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SU. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. GMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.30 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SU opened at $34.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $25.81 and a 1-year high of $42.55.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 8.48%. Equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.50%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

