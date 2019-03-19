Suntrust Banks Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,654,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882,272 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.8% of Suntrust Banks Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $310,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,035,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,577 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,931,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,769 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,741.9% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 28,257,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,297,000 after acquiring an additional 27,774,085 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,256,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,970,000 after acquiring an additional 132,859 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 99.2% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,855,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398,716 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.63. 7,550,590 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

