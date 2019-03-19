Suntrust Banks Inc. Has $32.97 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA)

Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,325 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $32,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8,654.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 178,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,170,000 after buying an additional 176,368 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. High Falls Advisors Inc increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 4,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 394.6% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 1,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at about $105,760,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.34. 108,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,934,246. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $216.97 and a 52-week high of $269.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5446 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $6.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

