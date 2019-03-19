Suntrust Banks Inc. Purchases 22,561 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (CCI)

Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,561 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. owned about 0.09% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $42,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $300,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,828.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward C. Hutcheson, Jr. bought 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.95 per share, for a total transaction of $41,282.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,187 shares in the company, valued at $6,981,106.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.53. The stock had a trading volume of 16,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,520. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $98.85 and a 1-year high of $125.66. The firm has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.86%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.12%.

CCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “mkt perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank cut CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.45.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 65,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

