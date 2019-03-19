Surgery Partners (SGRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

SGRY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $656.13 million, a P/E ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 2.59. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $19.95.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $491.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.35 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elk Creek Partners LLC grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 1,105,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,244,000 after buying an additional 30,236 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,438,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $908,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 441.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 94,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates surgical facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

