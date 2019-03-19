Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys Shares of 19,700 Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 938.0% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TIF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Loop Capital set a $110.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $146.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

Tiffany & Co. stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.72. The stock had a trading volume of 10,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,568. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Tiffany & Co. has a 52 week low of $73.04 and a 52 week high of $141.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

In other news, SVP Andrew W. Hart sold 7,428 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $649,132.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,507.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philippe Galtie sold 1,263 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $111,434.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,262.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

