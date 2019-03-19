Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 151.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,205 shares during the period. Kimberly Clark makes up about 0.9% of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 74.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 16.8% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 36.0% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 673,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,542,000 after buying an additional 178,200 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 66.8% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 10.0% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,122 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total transaction of $704,703.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $107.00 price target on Kimberly Clark and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.19.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,368. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $97.10 and a fifty-two week high of $120.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.08). Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,156.45% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.33%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

