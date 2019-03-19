Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 91,800 Trinity Industries Inc (TRN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 91,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 1,669.8% in the 4th quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 1,859,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,427 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Trinity Industries by 1,930.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,200,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,911 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,445,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Trinity Industries by 599.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 862,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,613,000 after acquiring an additional 739,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,250,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,346,000 after buying an additional 557,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Shares of TRN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.68. The company had a trading volume of 112,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,471. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.13. Trinity Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $18.99 and a 1-year high of $39.35.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.90 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 65.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Vertical Group downgraded Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.88.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 91,800 Trinity Industries Inc (TRN)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/susquehanna-fundamental-investments-llc-purchases-shares-of-91800-trinity-industries-inc-trn.html.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.