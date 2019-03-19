Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 6,208 Shares of Cato Corp (CATO)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,208 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.27% of Cato worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CATO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cato by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,526,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,316,000 after purchasing an additional 262,563 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cato by 66.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 582,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,247,000 after purchasing an additional 232,299 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cato by 328.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 194,875 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cato during the fourth quarter worth $2,487,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cato by 646.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 95,050 shares during the period. 81.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CATO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.69. 22,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,126. Cato Corp has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $26.88. The company has a market cap of $336.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Cato’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%.

About Cato

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags.

