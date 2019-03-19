Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 83,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNO. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $7,816,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,092,000 after acquiring an additional 21,724 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 267,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 514,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,649,000 after acquiring an additional 18,032 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of CNO Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE CNO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.04. 2,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $23.13. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.31.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.14). CNO Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $778.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

In related news, Director Stephen N. David purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,206 shares in the company, valued at $321,403.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

