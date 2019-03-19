Swing (SWING) Price Tops $0.0268 on Major Exchanges

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. During the last seven days, Swing has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One Swing coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000663 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Swing has a market capitalization of $110,114.00 and $0.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002562 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00001615 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Swing

Swing (CRYPTO:SWING) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,107,010 coins.

Swing Coin Trading

Swing can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

