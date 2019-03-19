Switch (SWCH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Switch, Inc. is a technology infrastructure company. It designs, constructs and operates hyperscale data centers. The Company is developer and operator of the SUPERNAP, data center facilities, and provides colocation, telecommunications, cloud services and content ecosystems. Switch, Inc. is based in LAS VEGAS, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SWCH. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Switch in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Switch in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.67, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. Switch has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.36 million. Switch had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 1.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Switch will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0294 per share. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Switch by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. The company develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia.

