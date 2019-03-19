Syneos Health (SYNH) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.03-3.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.62-4.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.68 billion.Syneos Health also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.03-3.23 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Syneos Health to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.44.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $47.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $56.34.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Syneos Health had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syneos Health news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $355,208.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

