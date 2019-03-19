Tableau Software Inc (DATA) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,534 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tableau Software were worth $13,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tableau Software by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the software company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tableau Software by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,988 shares of the software company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Tableau Software by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tableau Software by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the software company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in Tableau Software by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 2,025 shares of the software company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DATA. OTR Global downgraded shares of Tableau Software to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tableau Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Tableau Software in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tableau Software to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Tableau Software from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

In other news, Chairman Christian Chabot sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $24,336,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 203,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,766,260.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Stolte sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $11,412,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,837,129.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 752,046 shares of company stock worth $91,574,008. Corporate insiders own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DATA opened at $132.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.40 and a beta of 1.26. Tableau Software Inc has a 1 year low of $77.32 and a 1 year high of $134.97.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.62 million. Tableau Software had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tableau Software Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tableau Software

Tableau Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service, powerful analytics product with data; Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform for organizations; Tableau Online, a hosted software-as-a-service version of Tableau Server; Tableau Prep, a data preparation product for combining, shaping, and cleaning data; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform for analyzing and sharing public data.

