TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S’s (TLC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their buy rating on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

“We believe TLC’s expertise in applying liposome science is creating novel medicines with enhanced properties that target areas of unmet medical need. The company’s liposome-based formulation technologies, in our view have the potential to improve the pharmacologic and therapeutic potential of approved pharmacophores to treat various medical disorders. The company has developed four diverse lead product candidates in pain management, ophthalmology, and oncology that are advancing into late-stage clinical trials.”,” Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst wrote.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TLC. Laidlaw started coverage on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a report on Monday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a report on Monday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a report on Monday, December 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLC opened at $5.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 109,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.34% of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S Company Profile

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX targeted delivery technology enables prolonged PK profiles and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs at the desired site.

