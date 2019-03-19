Talend (TLND) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

TLND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talend from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Talend from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Talend in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Talend from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Talend to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Shares of TLND opened at $49.92 on Friday. Talend has a 1-year low of $31.35 and a 1-year high of $73.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.92 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.14. Talend had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 123.26%. The business had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Talend will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Laurent Bride sold 2,397 shares of Talend stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $110,262.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 138,626 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Talend by 472.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Talend by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Talend by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talend by 1,906.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Talend by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Talend SA provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

