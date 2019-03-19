Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) Stake Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 247.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,909,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $167,475,000 after purchasing an additional 973,769 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,792,662 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,792,662 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,560 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,099,836 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,761,000 after purchasing an additional 236,440 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth $45,825,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $71.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 0.69. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $74.75.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 66.68% and a negative return on equity of 67.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Dick Allen sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $395,199.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,381 shares in the company, valued at $819,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 382,088 shares of company stock worth $23,154,978. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

