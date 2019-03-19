Target Capital (TCI) Shares Down 11.1%

Target Capital Inc (CVE:TCI)’s share price dropped 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 271,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 289,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 million and a P/E ratio of -1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 41.95 and a quick ratio of 41.82.

Target Capital Company Profile (CVE:TCI)

Target Capital Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in acquisitions, startups, early stage and buyout companies. It owns interests in future commissions on claims processed through the Olympia Trust Health Plan. It invests in listed public companies, trailer fee rights, notes receivable, reporting issuers, and controlled private companies.

