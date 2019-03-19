Target Co. (TGT) Shares Sold by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,446 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 36,001 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 881 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank grew its stake in shares of Target by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,349,986 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $152,655,000 after acquiring an additional 101,671 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 75,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 34.6% during the third quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 19,419 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $77.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.66. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $90.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Target from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Target from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.25.

In other news, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

