Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc’s Quiet Period Set To End on March 26th (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Tcr2 Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:TCRR) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, March 26th. Tcr2 Therapeutics had issued 5,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 14th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During Tcr2 Therapeutics’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

TCRR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tcr2 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Get Tcr2 Therapeutics alerts:

TCRR opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

In related news, Director Morana Jovan-Embiricos purchased 666,667 shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Upnorth Investment Ltd purchased 200,000 shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

WARNING: “Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc’s Quiet Period Set To End on March 26th (NASDAQ:TCRR)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/tcr2-therapeutics-incs-quiet-period-set-to-end-on-march-26th-nasdaqtcrr.html.

Tcr2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tcr2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tcr2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.