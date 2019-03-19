TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 265,429 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of TE Connectivity worth $55,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 180,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,882 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at $660,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 176,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,508,000 after acquiring an additional 22,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 266.3% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 75,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 54,629 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $83.34 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1 year low of $69.84 and a 1 year high of $106.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Sunday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.78.

In related news, SVP Eric Resch sold 34,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $2,815,935.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,688,933. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 12,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $1,072,009.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

