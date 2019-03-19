Telaria Inc (TLRA) Receives $6.06 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.06.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TLRA. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Telaria from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Telaria in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Telaria in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Telaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of NYSE:TLRA opened at $6.06 on Friday. Telaria has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $6.37.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. Telaria had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Telaria will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Telaria news, CFO John S. Rego sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $56,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder W Capital Partners Ii L.P. sold 5,051,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $12,781,271.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Telaria in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Telaria in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Telaria by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Telaria by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Telaria in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Telaria Company Profile

Telaria, Inc, a software company, operates a programmatic, self-service, seller platform to monetize and manage premium video content across various Internet-connected screens and devices in the United States. Its platform enables publishers to optimize and automate their video advertising sales; and manage their inventory across sales channels, devices, and platforms.

